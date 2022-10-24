Southampton 1-1 Arsenal: Match report, player ratings, fan reaction & more

Arsenal headed into the game still top of the Premier League by one point.

Manchester City beat Brighton 3-1 on Saturday, so the Gunners needed a win over the Saints to restore their four-point lead atop of the Premier League.

But when all was said and done at St Mary’s, the points were shared.

Arsenal dominated from the get-go and took the lead 10 minutes in. Ben White floated in a cross and Granit Xhaka smashed home from the edge of the box.

Following the goal, Southampton switched to a back-five and this saw them gain more of a foothold in the match.

And the Saints got a goal back 65 minutes in via Stuart Armstrong following a great counter.

Arsenal then made some changes and began to dominate again but were unable to find a second goal. Martin Odegaard scored but the ball went out before Kieran Tierney put the cross in.

Southampton player ratingsGavin Bazuma (5) – Made a few decent saves, could not do much about the goal.

Caleta-Car (5.5) – Made a number of blocks and some good tackles.

Lyanco (5) – Had a hard time dealing with Martinelli – was dribbled past several times.

Mohamed Salisu (6) – Made a great tackle to stop a Jesus goal shortly before the hour. Was largely decent all match.

Perruad (5) – Should have done a better job blocking Saka’s pass to White before the Xhaka goal.

Ibrahima Diallo (4) – Did a poor job of marking Granit Xhaka and Odegaard.

James Ward-Prowse (4.5) – Could have tracked Xhaka better for his goal.

Mohamed Elyounoussi (6) – Offered very little in the attacking third for much of the game but produced a great pass for the equaliser.

Joe Aribo (5.5) – Produced a good pass to start the counter for Southampton’s goal.

Stuart Armstrong (6) – Did not have a shot on target and failed to connect with any of his crosses in the first half but scored the equaliser.

Adam Armstrong(5) – Only had one shot in the first half and it was blocked.

Substitutes

Che Adams (3) – Saw very little of the ball.

Theo Walcott (N/A)

Arsenal player ratingsAaron Ramsdale (5) – Could not do much about Southampton’s goal.

Ben White (6) – Linked with Saka well and produced a great cross for the opener.

William Saliba (6) – A quiet but competent display from the Frenchman.

Gabriel (6) – Very solid at the back, making a number of clearances and tackles.

Takehiro Tomiyasu (5) – Did not offer too much going forward but was comfortable defensively.

Thomas Partey (5) – Controlled the midfield all game, winning tackles and producing some excellent passes in the first half. Left his man for the second goal.

Granit Xhaka (7) – Another solid showing from the Swiss midfielder. He linked play well and provided another option in attack in his new role. Scored the opened after making a run from deep.

Bukayo Saka (6.5) – Saka is forming a great partnership with White and this was on show for the first goal.

Martin Odegaard (6.5) – Missed a good chance early on but he probably should have had two assists in the first half but Jesus missed the chances.

Gabriel Martinelli (5) – Caused Southampton problems with his pace but did not offer much in the final third.

Gabriel Jesus (4.5) – Came close to scoring 25 minutes after some lovely movement in the box, but he hit the side netting. Should have done better when played in on goal 59 minutes in.

Substitutes

Eddie Nketiah (4) – Had one decent chance when he came on but it went out for a corner.

Kieran Tierney (4) – Nearly assisted a second goal but the ball went out of play.

Fabio Vieira (N/A)

Fan reactionxhaka’s redemption arc one of the best i’ve ever seen

— L (@Iewdawg) October 23, 2022

Adam Armstrong is just a glorified Shane Long

— Summa (@summa_symonds) October 23, 2022

Expert viewGranit Xhaka now has more goals (3) than yellow cards (2) in a season for the first time in his Arsenal Premier League career.

— Orbinho (@Orbinho) October 23, 2022

Oh my god, Granit Xhaka is just on another level at the moment. YES @Arsenal

— Nicole Holliday (@NicoleHolliday) October 23, 2022

