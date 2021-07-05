South-west governors meet after DSS’ raid on Igboho’s home – TheCable

The governors in the south-west have held a meeting over various issues that are of concern to the region.

The meeting was confirmed to TheCable by a source on Saturday.

It is unclear if the meeting, which was said to have held on Friday, had Sunday Adeyemo, a Yoruba youth leader better known as Sunday Igboho, on the agenda.

Efforts to get further details on the meeting were not successful as of the time of this report.

But the meeting was held a day after Igboho’s house was raided by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Aside from vehicles and valuable items reportedly destroyed, two people were said to have been killed during the raid.

The raid on Igboho’s home held hours before the “Yoruba rally”, which was scheduled for Saturday.

Peter Afunanya, DSS spokesman, who declared Igboho wanted after the raid, said the security agency recovered illegal arms — including seven AK-47 rifles — and thousands of ammunition from the youth leader’s house.

“Sunday Igboho and his group, in the guise of campaign for self-determination, have become well-armed and determined to undermine public order,” Afunanya had said during a media briefing on Thursday.

“The arrests and seizures are, no doubt, a confirmation of a grand plan by Igboho and his cohorts to wage a violent insurrection against the Nigerian state.

“The gun duel, which lasted for an hour, offered Igboho the chance to escape. Sunday Adeyemo, a.k.a., Sunday Igboho, is now on the run. Igboho may run as far as he can. He may hide as long as he wants.”

The agency also paraded 13 supporters of the youth leader, who allegedly attacked DSS operatives during the raid.