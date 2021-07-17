Home News Africa South West Attorneys-General meet in Ekiti
News Africa

South West Attorneys-General meet in Ekiti

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
south-west-attorneys-general-meet-in-ekiti

  Attorney Generals and the Commissioners of Justice across the six states in Southwestern part of the country on Friday met in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state. It was gathered that issues discussed include, Implementation of Financial Autonomy for State Judiciary, Implementation of Financial Autonomy for State House of Assembly among other things. Also discussed were proposals for…”

Attorney Generals and the Commissioners of Justice across the six states in Southwestern part of the country on Friday met in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state.

It was gathered that issues discussed include, Implementation of Financial Autonomy for State Judiciary, Implementation of Financial Autonomy for State House of Assembly among other things.

Also discussed were proposals for the amendment of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) and harmonisation of laws of South West States.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Oodua Nation: Sunday Igboho Trying To Flee Nigeria-...

Anambra guber: Reactions trail INEC’s exclusion of Soludo,...

Anxiety in Awka as INEC drops Soludo, Ozigbo...

ORTOM TO FG: It’s deceit, hypocrisy to release...

‘We shall meet again’ – Pastor Adeboye writes...

Amotekun commander, three others killed in fresh Igangan...

NBC Bars TV, Radio Stations from Naming Victims...

Obasanjo to Emmanuel: You have performed well –...

Court fixes Oct. 4 for judgment in Abdulrasheed...

Recruitment: NSCDC shortlists 6,500 out of 1.4m for...

Leave a Reply