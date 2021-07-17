south-west-attorneys-general-meet-in-ekiti

Attorney Generals and the Commissioners of Justice across the six states in Southwestern part of the country on Friday met in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state.

It was gathered that issues discussed include, Implementation of Financial Autonomy for State Judiciary, Implementation of Financial Autonomy for State House of Assembly among other things.

Also discussed were proposals for the amendment of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) and harmonisation of laws of South West States.