Home Business South Korean game developer Krafton lowers IPO target – Reuters
Business

South Korean game developer Krafton lowers IPO target – Reuters

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
south-korean-game-developer-krafton-lowers-ipo-target-–-reuters

Players are pictured as they attend the PUBG Global Invitational 2018, the first official esports tournament for the computer game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds in Berlin, Germany, July 26, 2018. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/File Photo

SEOUL, July 1 (Reuters) – South Korean game developer Krafton Inc (259960.KS) has made a downward revision to its planned initial public offering (IPO) and now aims to raise at least 3.5 trillion won ($3.09 billion) down from the previously announced target of 4.6 trillion won, it said on Thursday. read more

The IPO target adjustment from the company behind blockbuster video game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds follows a Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) request for it to resubmit its IPO registration statement last week. read more

($1 = 1,132.0400 won)

Reporting by Heekyong Yang
Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Nissan Plans U.K. Battery Factory, a Lift for...

UK steel industry welcomes extension of protectionist tariffs...

Gap to close all stores in UK and...

BoE’s Bailey: don’t over-react to temporary jump in...

Tiger Global in talks to back Indian fintech...

H&M optimistic it will reinstate dividend – Financial...

Global gas prices rally on hot summer, storage...

Nio shakes off chip shortage with more than...

JD Sports raises profit outlook before clash over...

Rising Delta virus, absent Brits dampen Europe’s tourism...

Leave a Reply