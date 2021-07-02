South Florida remains in cone of uncertainty as Tropical Storm Elsa picks up speed – WPBF West Palm Beach

South Florida remains in cone of uncertainty as Tropical Storm Elsa picks up speed

Video above: Latest forecast from WPBF 25 NewsTropical Storm Elsa formed early Thursday morning east of the Windward Islands, with potential impacts to South Florida next week. As of 5 p.m., the National Hurricane Center says Elsa is about 410 miles east southeast of Barbados with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph. It’s moving west at 29 mph. South Florida remains in the cone of uncertainty. Stay Prepared: Check out the all-new, interactive Hurricane Survival GuideThe National Hurricane Center says Elsa will pass near or over portions of the Windward Islands or the southern Leeward Islands on Friday, move into the eastern Caribbean Sea late Friday and move near the southern coast of Hispaniola on Saturday. By early Sunday, Elsa is forecast to move near Jamaica and portions of eastern Cuba. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Barbados, Martinique, St. Lucie, St. Vincent and the Grenadines. A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Grenada and its dependencies, the southern and western coasts of Haiti from the southern border of the Dominican Republic to Le Mole le St. Nicholas. Some additional strengthening is forecast within the next 48 hours. Officials in Surfside are making plans in the event weather affects rescue efforts.Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Cava said resources have been added to the operation due to the possibility of tropical activity approaching the area and changing their rescue plans.Storm Shorts: What to know ahead of the 2021 Hurricane SeasonFlorida Department of Emergency Management officials in Surfside said plans are in place so that state teams can respond to areas damaged by the storms and, at the same time, the collapse site will not lose the resources it needs.This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

