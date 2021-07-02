South Florida remains in cone of uncertainty as Tropical Storm Elsa picks up speed – WPBF West Palm Beach

South Florida remains in cone of uncertainty as Tropical Storm Elsa picks up speed
, WHICH CONTINUES TO MOVE QUICKLY. MIKE. MIKE: MOVE QUICKLY, THAT IS AN UNDERSTATEMENT, ALMOST 30 MILES AN HOUR RIGHT NOW AS IT MEDOV BARBADOS, ARRIVING TOMORW.RO ERETH HAS BEEN NO CHANGE IN THE 5:00 ADVISORY, NO CHANGEN E I FORECAST. WE REMAIN IN THE CONOFE UNCERTAINTY AND THE KEYWORD IS UNCERTAIN, ESPECIALLY WITH THE LONG-RANGE FORECAST. LET’S LOOK AT THE SATLIEL IMAGERY. NOT EXACTLY IMPRESSIVE ON OUR SATELLITE IMAGERY. HERE IS TROPICAL STORM ELSA, THERE IS THE CENTER OF THE STORM, BUT NOT A L OOT CONVECTION. THERE IS DRY AIR TO THEOR N INTERRUPTING THIS SYSTEM. AT THE MOMENT, IT IS NOT WELL ORGANIZED, BUT ACCORDING TO THE HURRICANE CENTE AR, GOOD TRUCK WILL SRMTO — A PRETTY GOOD TROPICAL STORM. WE HAVE NOT HAD A HURRICANE HUNTER OUT THERE YET. THE FIRST FLIES OUT TOMORROW MORNING. THAT WILL TELL US WHAT IS GOING ON WITH THE STORM. IT IS MOVING QUICKLY NORTHWEST, 29 MILES PER HR.OU THAT IS REALLY FAST FOR A TROPICAL SYSM.TE THE NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER, SHORT-TERM FORECAST VERY HIGH CONFIDENCE. IT MOVES INTO THE EASTERN CARIBBEAN AS WE HEAD TOWDSAR LATE FRIDAY NIGHT, EARLY SATURDAY AS A TROPICAL STORM. LONG-TERM, LOW CONFIDENCE BECAUSE THE LONG-TERM MODELS ARE SPLIT. THE EUROPEAN MODEL, VERY RELIABLE, TAKES THE SYSTEM EAST OF FLORIDA, EAST OF THE BAHAMAS. THE GFS, ANOTHER RELIABLE MOD,EL THAT TAKE THE STORM INTO THE EASTERN GULF OF MEXICO. MONDAY INTO TUESDAY, THIS IS THE LOCATION THE HURRICANE CENTER IS PINPOINTING, BUT THEY STRESS, THE LONG-TERM FORECTAS, SATURDAY, SUNDAY, MONDAY, CONFIDENCE REMAINS LOW. BACK AT HOME, WATCHING A FEW SHOWERS AND STORMS. THE MOVEMENT FROM THE SOUTHWEST OF THE NORTHEAST, WE ARE STARTING TO SEE A CHANGE IN OUR PATTERN THAT WILL HAVE A BIG IMPACT ON YOUR FOURTH OF JULY WEEKEND. WE WILL TALK ABOUT THAT WHEN I AM BACK IN A COUPLE MINUTES. FELICIA: IF YOU’RE STILL PREPARING FOR HURRICANE SEASON, WE HAVE YOU COVERED. WE MADE IT EASY FOR YOU TO ACCESS OUR 2021 HURRICANE SURVIVAL GUI.DE JUST TAKE OUT YOUR PHONE, OPEN THE CAMERA, AND POINT
South Florida remains in cone of uncertainty as Tropical Storm Elsa picks up speed
Video above: Latest forecast from WPBF 25 NewsTropical Storm Elsa formed early Thursday morning east of the Windward Islands, with potential impacts to South Florida next week. As of 5 p.m., the National Hurricane Center says Elsa is about 410 miles east southeast of Barbados with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph. It’s moving west at 29 mph. South Florida remains in the cone of uncertainty. Stay Prepared: Check out the all-new, interactive Hurricane Survival GuideThe National Hurricane Center says Elsa will pass near or over portions of the Windward Islands or the southern Leeward Islands on Friday, move into the eastern Caribbean Sea late Friday and move near the southern coast of Hispaniola on Saturday. By early Sunday, Elsa is forecast to move near Jamaica and portions of eastern Cuba. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Barbados, Martinique, St. Lucie, St. Vincent and the Grenadines. A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Grenada and its dependencies, the southern and western coasts of Haiti from the southern border of the Dominican Republic to Le Mole le St. Nicholas. Some additional strengthening is forecast within the next 48 hours. Officials in Surfside are making plans in the event weather affects rescue efforts.Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Cava said resources have been added to the operation due to the possibility of tropical activity approaching the area and changing their rescue plans.Storm Shorts: What to know ahead of the 2021 Hurricane SeasonFlorida Department of Emergency Management officials in Surfside said plans are in place so that state teams can respond to areas damaged by the storms and, at the same time, the collapse site will not lose the resources it needs.This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.
Video above: Latest forecast from WPBF 25 News
Tropical Storm Elsa formed early Thursday morning east of the Windward Islands, with potential impacts to South Florida next week.
As of 5 p.m., the National Hurricane Center says Elsa is about 410 miles east southeast of Barbados with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph. It’s moving west at 29 mph.
South Florida remains in the cone of uncertainty.
Stay Prepared: Check out the all-new, interactive Hurricane Survival Guide
The National Hurricane Center says Elsa will pass near or over portions of the Windward Islands or the southern Leeward Islands on Friday, move into the eastern Caribbean Sea late Friday and move near the southern coast of Hispaniola on Saturday. By early Sunday, Elsa is forecast to move near Jamaica and portions of eastern Cuba.
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Barbados, Martinique, St. Lucie, St. Vincent and the Grenadines.
A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Grenada and its dependencies, the southern and western coasts of Haiti from the southern border of the Dominican Republic to Le Mole le St. Nicholas.
Some additional strengthening is forecast within the next 48 hours.
Officials in Surfside are making plans in the event weather affects rescue efforts.
Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Cava said resources have been added to the operation due to the possibility of tropical activity approaching the area and changing their rescue plans.
Storm Shorts: What to know ahead of the 2021 Hurricane Season
Florida Department of Emergency Management officials in Surfside said plans are in place so that state teams can respond to areas damaged by the storms and, at the same time, the collapse site will not lose the resources it needs.
This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.