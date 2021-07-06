Some South-East elders have stormed the United Kingdom Parliament in London to protest against the President Muhammadu Buhari’s alleged genocide in their region, while urging the British authorities to prevail on Nigeria to halt the killings.

The South-East leaders, in a video of the protest obtained by bioreports, noted that the government was fuelling the crisis in the region.







It also accused the government of allowing attackers in form of herdsmen to maim and kill innocent people.

One of the elders said, “It has been a long time, all of us came together. And now, we are here. This is the British parliament. This is the House of Commons and House of Lords, the mother of all parliaments. We are bringing this letter because of the problem in Igbo land and the South-East generally, which can be classified as genocide. People are being killed on a daily basis.

“The humiliation of the Igbo and South-East in Nigeria is unbelievable. Young boys and young girls are marched out of their houses by fully armed soldiers. They go into their houses and arrest them and they disappear and nobody asks any questions. It should stop. It must not be allowed to continue.

“We are appealing to the members of the British parliament to please prevail on the Buhari government. We cannot go to our farms, the herdsmen are there, killing and maiming our people.”

Igbo people in the UK have been protesting against various issues and decisions in Nigeria, including the recent arrest of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nanamdi Kanu, who is in the custody of the Department of State Services in Abuja.

bioreports had last Thursday reported that Nigerians in London began a protest to demand the release of Kanu, who was arrested and brought to Nigeria by the Nigerian government from Kenya last Sunday.

Some of the protesters waved the Biafran flag in a video obtained by bioreports as they chanted, “Free Nnamdi Kanu now”, “Free Nnamdi Kanu now.”

Kanu is a dual citizen of Britain and Nigeria and had been staying in the UK.

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, had last Tuesday announced the arrest of Kanu, while reeling out his offences and insisting that he must continue his court trial in earnest.

Malami, in the text of his press conference in Abuja on Tuesday, had noted that the IPOB leader, apart from jumping bail, has been “accused of engaging in subversive activities that include inciting violence through television, radio and online broadcasts against Nigeria and Nigerian State and institutions.”