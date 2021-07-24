south-dakota-gov.-kristi-noem-to-headline-gop-event,-possibly-mulling-white-house-bid

-
-
Associated Press
Fowler, Vegas, Merritt tied for 3M Open lead in Minnesota
Rickie Fowler’s improved driving helped him shoot a 5-under 65 on Sunday in the final round of the British Open. Looking for a late push in the FedEx Cup standings, Fowler carried over the strong play Thursday with a 7-under 64 in the first round of the 3M Open. Fowler set the opening-round pace with a bogey-free round later equaled by Jhonatton Vegas and Troy Merritt, who attended Spring Lake Park High School, about six miles south of the TPC Twin Cities.
-
CBS News Videos
Eye Opener: Tokyo Olympic Games begin amid COVID-19 pandemic
The Tokyo Olympic Games are underway under the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic. Also, a growing list of cities are returning to mask mandates amid a COVID-19 surge. All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.
-
Reuters
Russia sends COVID-19 aid to Cuba – defence ministry
Russia has sent a shipment of coronavirus-related humanitarian assistance to Cuba, including 1 million medical masks, the defence ministry said on Saturday, adding President Vladimir Putin had given instructions for the aid. Cuba, which kept coronavirus infections low last year, earlier this week reported the highest rate of contagion per capita in Latin America.
-
Reuters
Blinken to visit India with vaccines and China in focus
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel next week to India, an important partner in U.S. efforts to counter China and in vaccine diplomacy that is hobbled by its own COVID-19 crisis. It will be Blinken’s first visit to the world’s largest democracy as President Joe Biden’s secretary of state and he will meet on Wednesday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. Blinken will also visit Kuwait at the end of his July 26-29 trip.
-
Town & Country
50+ Times the Queen, Princess Diana, Kate Middleton, and Other Royals Were Actually Relatable
Typically, members of the world’s royal families are poised, put together, and graceful–the definition of class. When Kate Middleton follows the five-second rule, Meghan Markle makes a minor fashion faux pas, or the royal kids are, well, kids, it makes them even more likable. Then Princess Elizabeth plays a game of tag with shipmen aboard the HMS bioreports.
-
The Telegraph
Boris Johnson talked out of triggering ‘nuclear option’ over Northern Ireland Brexit stalemate
Boris Johnson was ready to overhaul the Northern Ireland Protocol this week but was talked down by his Brexit minister Lord Frost, The Telegraph has learnt. With the UK now demanding a renegotiation of the post-Brexit arrangements for Northern Ireland, The Telegraph has been told Mr Johnson is now convinced of the need to use the so-called “nuclear option” if Brussels refuses. It is understood that the warning was issued to Dublin this week, with UK officials making clear that it is Mr Johnson,
-
Reuters Videos
‘They’ve seen the Lord:’ Biden on conservatives and vaccines
The off-year state race could be a sign of Democrats’ strength or weakness ahead of the 2022 midterm congressional elections, as well as a test of the political strength of the president and his Republican predecessor.Democrats hope next year to keep control of the U.S. House of Representatives, in which they have a slim majority, and the Senate, in which there is a 50-50 split, while Republicans hope to take over leadership of both chambers.Biden traveled the short distance from Washington to a park in Arlington, Virginia, for the event for McAuliffe, a long-term fixture in Democratic politics who is running for a second term as Virginia governor in November’s election.”Terry and I share a lot in common. I ran against Donald Trump and so is Terry,” Biden said. “I whipped Donald Trump in Virginia and so will Terry.”Biden kicked off his remarks by tweaking some conservatives who have recently begun recommending vaccination against COVID-19.”Some of our very conservative friends have had an altar call. They’ve seen the Lord,” he quipped.