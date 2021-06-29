Home WORLD NEWS South Africa’s top court sentences ex-President Jacob Zuma
WORLD NEWS

South Africa’s top court sentences ex-President Jacob Zuma

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
south-africa’s-top-court-sentences-ex-president-jacob-zuma

Jacob Zuma

Jacob Zuma stepped down from the presidency in February 2018

South Africa’s former President Jacob Zuma has been sentenced to 15 months by the highest court in the country.

This came after the Constitutional Court found him guilty of contempt after defying the court’s order to appear at an inquiry into corruption while he was president.

Mr Zuma’s time in power, which ended in 2018, was dogged by graft allegations.

Businessmen were accused of conspiring with politicians to influence the decision-making process.

The former president made one appearance at the inquiry into what has become known as “state capture” but then refused to appear subsequently.

The inquiry – headed by Justice Raymond Zondo – asked the Constitutional Court to intervene.

It is not clear if Mr Zuma will now be arrested.

In a separate legal matter, Mr Zuma pleaded not guilty last month in his corruption trial involving a $5bn (£3bn) arms deal from the 1990s.

  • Zuma pleads not guilty over ‘corrupt’ arms deal

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Slow tourism start on Greek island but businesses...

NASA looks at Louisiana delta system, eyes global...

Online, He Was a Romantic. Then He Went...

Monty Williams says ‘desperation has to be there’...

Los Angeles deputies detain mom after 3 children...

Why some of the world’s biggest companies are...

Paul George Talks Criticism, Postgame Interview – Game...

Nikita Kucherov lifts Lightning to big blowout win...

Hong Kong Bars British Travelers Over Delta Variant...

COVID-19 outbreak traced to camp – Daily Herald

Leave a Reply