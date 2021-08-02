South Africa: Treasury’s Commodity-Driven Surplus Raises Fears of Slide Away From Fiscal Rectitude – AllAfrica.com

South Africa recorded a R63-billion budget surplus in June, compared to a R22-billion deficit in 2020, as taxes collected from mining companies reaping the benefits of booming commodity prices globally kept Treasury in the black, just as it expanded grant payments following the riots and looting of earlier in the month.

Treasury’s monthly budget data showed revenue of R204.3-billion in June, against expenditure of R141.1-billion. The extra cash, mainly from corporate income taxes, has given Treasury space to finance a R38-billion relief plan hastened by the unrest triggered by former President Jacob Zuma’s arrest and stricter lockdown due to surging Covid-19 infections.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni and his team of top National Treasury officials were quick to add that the relief package, which includes the reinstatement of the monthly R350 social relief of distress (SRD) grant for the unemployed following significant pressure from civil society, would be temporary, budget neutral, and would not involve any additional borrowing.

The surplus may also provide the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) scope to keep interest rates lower for longer, with the rand so far shielded from the impact of rising political risk and mounting signs that ultra-low interest rates globally, led by the…