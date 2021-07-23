WORLD NEWS Sources: Texas and Oklahoma to inform Big 12 of exit next week, with plans to bolt for SEC – The Athletic by admin July 23, 2021 written by admin July 23, 2021 Texas and Oklahoma will send letters to the Big 12 on Monday informing the league that they do not intend to renew its grant-of-rights agreement upon expiration in 2025, multiple sources told The Athletic. Such a move is the next necessary step in clearing a path for the two schools to leave the conference and join the SEC, starting a massive ripple effect throughout college athletics. 247Sports first reported the news Friday. Meanwhile, the remaining eight members of the Big 12 are making contingency plans and assessing what their value would be to other conferences, sources said. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail admin previous post Tennessee resuming nearly all adolescent vaccine advocacy | TheHill – The Hill next post U.S. ambassador to U.N. hastily leaves Haiti after gunshots heard at president’s funeral – NBC News You may also like For Kenya, electoral reform is a matter of... July 24, 2021 Afghanistan imposes night curfew to curb Taliban advance July 24, 2021 Coalition says Iraq base housing US troops hit... July 24, 2021 China shuts down ports, cancels flights as Typhoon... July 24, 2021 Boris Johnson talked out of triggering ‘nuclear option’... July 24, 2021 Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams post “Last Dance” picture... July 24, 2021 Is Israel or UK right about COVID-19 vaccine... July 24, 2021 What does the Delta variant mean for the... July 24, 2021 Miami-Dade police to take over search efforts at... July 24, 2021 They Waited, They Worried, They Stalled. This Week,... July 24, 2021 Leave a Reply Cancel reply