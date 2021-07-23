Home WORLD NEWS Sources: Texas and Oklahoma to inform Big 12 of exit next week, with plans to bolt for SEC – The Athletic
Sources: Texas and Oklahoma to inform Big 12 of exit next week, with plans to bolt for SEC – The Athletic

Texas and Oklahoma will send letters to the Big 12 on Monday informing the league that they do not intend to renew its grant-of-rights agreement upon expiration in 2025, multiple sources told The Athletic.

Such a move is the next necessary step in clearing a path for the two schools to leave the conference and join the SEC, starting a massive ripple effect throughout college athletics. 247Sports first reported the news Friday.

Meanwhile, the remaining eight members of the Big 12 are making contingency plans and assessing what their value would be to other conferences, sources said.

