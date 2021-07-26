sources:-mets-will-inquire-about-nationals-ace-max-scherzer

Max Scherzer treated image with grey background

The Washington Nationals are discussing ace Max Scherzer in trade talks — and the Mets will inquire about him, according to league sources.

Outside executives are skeptical that Nats GM Mike Rizzo would make a trade to help the division rival Mets, but New York plans to find out for itself in the coming days.

The Mets have been looking for pitching, even after trading for veteran starter Rich Hill on Friday. Scherzer fits the mold of what they find most appealing: A free-agent-to-be who would not command as high of a prospect cost as pitchers with years of team control beyond this season.

Scherzer, 37, is 7-4 with a 2.83 ERA. He missed his last start with triceps discomfort, but downplayed the severity. An MRI came up clean. Scherzer has the right to veto any trade.

For the Mets, Scherzer would serve either as part of an all-word tandem at the top of the rotation with Jacob deGrom — or as one of the only pitchers in baseball with the stature and ability to step in for deGrom if injuries derail the Mets ace this season.