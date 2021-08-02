sources:-mets,-kumar-rocker-deal-did-not-fall-apart-over-money

Kumar Rocker high leg kick cropped

The Mets did not try to get a discount from their $6 million agreement with top draft pick Kumar Rocker, and the deal did not fall apart over money, according to people involved in discussions.



Rocker, like all of agent Scott Boras’ clients, did not release his medical information to teams prior to the draft. That was not a decision unique to Rocker — and therefore not one designed to hide anything about him — but a general policy.



It also left the Mets to rely on their post-draft physical to evaluate Rocker after agreeing on a $6 million signing bonus, contingent on the exam.



As SNY and others have reported, doctors who examined Rocker before the draft saw no need for surgery of any kind. On Sunday, sources reaffirmed that, and Boras referred to it in a statement provided to SNY and other outlets.

“Kumar Rocker is healthy according to independent medical review by multiple prominent baseball orthopedic surgeons. Immediately upon conclusion of his collegiate season, he had an MRI on both his shoulder and his elbow. When compared with his 2018 MRIs, the medical experts found no significant change. Kumar requires no medical attention and will continue to pitch in the regular course as he prepares to begin his professional career.”

Ultimately, the Mets did not want to sign Rocker at any signing bonus, according to two sources.

Some teams try to negotiate a lesser bonus after the physical. The Mets were not interested in doing so.

“The Mets made no offer, ever,” following the physical, a source said.

The reasons for that might be speculated on elsewhere. They won’t be here. Suffice to say that what has been rumored is either incomplete or inaccurate.

The undisputed fact is, the camps did not go back and forth on dollars in recent days. Rocker had until 5 p.m. ET to decide if he wanted to join the Mets for no signing bonus and a minor league salary. There was no expectation that he would do that.



Now, Rocker has decided his next steps to continue his athletic career, and the Mets have the 11th overall pick next year as compensation.