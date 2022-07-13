SPORTS Sources: Canes get All-Star Burns from Sharks by News July 13, 2022 July 13, 2022 1 views The Hurricanes have acquired defenseman Brent Burns from the Sharks, sources told ESPN. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail News previous post Big E feeling ‘grateful’ despite recovery setback next post Gundy jokingly asks why UT, OU in B12 meetings You may also like MLB All-Star Home Run Derby: Acuna, Pujols join... July 13, 2022 Three players with prime opportunity in July July 13, 2022 Gundy jokingly asks why UT, OU in B12... July 13, 2022 Big E feeling ‘grateful’ despite recovery setback July 13, 2022 No. 1 Scheffler doesn’t feel viewed as best... July 13, 2022 Why the USWNT without Alex Morgan was an... July 13, 2022 Who can and cannot win The Open at... July 13, 2022 At 150, St. Andrews and The Open show... July 13, 2022 ‘I’m back’: Kane announces new deal with Oilers July 13, 2022 Bell to focus on boxing, won’t play in... July 13, 2022 Leave a Reply Cancel reply