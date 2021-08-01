source:-warriors-only-would-trade-assets-for-one-unavailable-player

Source: Dubs only would trade assets for one unavailable player originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

As the start of NBA free agency looms, don’t expect the Warriors to be making many moves that would blow up the foundation they have now.

The Warriors have been subject to rumors of trading away Andrew Wiggins, James Wiseman, their two 2021 lottery picks — Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody — and possibly even future draft picks. But sources within the Golden State organization told NBC Sports Bay Area that there is only one player they’d be willing to give all of that away for. And that player isn’t even available yet.

No particular name was mentioned, but it’s hard not to assume Washington Wizards star shooting guard Bradley Beal is the aforementioned player. Beal would be a logical addition to the Warrior, and would be someone who could help get them back on top of the Western Conference, if not the NBA. But Beal has denied wanting a trade out of Washington.

The Warriors feel that with their core of Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Wiggins, in addition to Jordan Poole and Juan Toscano-Anderson off the bench, and their young talent of Wiseman, Kuminga and Moody, they have the correct foundation. All that is missing is a few key veterans to fill out their second unit.

So, as Monday and the start of free agency rolls around, expect to see the Warriors make those smaller moves to acquire role players, not giving up everything for major player. Unless, that is, the one guy they have their eye on becomes available.

