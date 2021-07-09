Source — Phoenix Suns forward Torrey Craig day-to-day after MRI shows no structural damage to knee – ESPN India

1:22 AM IST ESPN News Services

An MRI on the right knee of Phoenix Suns forward Torrey Craig revealed no structural damage, a source told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Craig’s status on a return is day-to-day.

Craig was injured in the third quarter of Thursday night’s 118-108 Game 2 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.

He appeared to twist his right knee with 1.9 seconds remaining in the third quarter during a collision with the Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The fourth-year forward clutched his knee while he was still on the court and had to be helped up and to the locker room.

The Suns hold a 2-0 series lead over the Bucks, with Game 3 of the Finals set for Sunday night in Milwaukee.

Information from ESPN’s Dave McMenamin was used in this report.