source:-kings-acquiring-tristan-thompson-in-three-team-trade

Source: Kings get Thompson, lose Wright in three-team trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Kings weren’t able to wheel and deal prior to Thursday’s NBA draft, but they were part of a three-team trade Friday with the Atlanta Hawks and Boston Celtics that will bring veteran center Tristan Thompson to Sacramento.

NBC Sports California’s James Ham confirmed Friday that the Kings will send guard Delon Wright to the Hawks as part of the trade.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the Kings’ involvement in the trade.

Earlier on Friday, Wojnarowski reported, citing sources, that the Celtics were trading Thompson to the Hawks for guard Kris Dunn, forward Bruno Fernando and a 2023 second-round draft pick.

Thompson, 30, spent the 2020-21 season with the Celtics after spending the first nine seasons of his NBA career with the Cleveland Cavaliers, the team that drafted him. In 54 games last season, Thompson averaged 7.6 points and 8.1 rebounds in 23.8 minutes.

Wright came to the Kings in March in a trade with the Detroit Pistons that sent guard Cory Joseph to Motown. The 29-year-old averaged 10.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 27 games with Sacramento.