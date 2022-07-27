Home SPORTS Source: Bengals’ Burrow to have appendectomy
Source: Bengals' Burrow to have appendectomy

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is expected to have an appendectomy, a source confirmed to ESPN on Tuesday.

