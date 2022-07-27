SPORTS Source: Bengals’ Burrow to have appendectomy by News July 27, 2022 July 27, 2022 2 views Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is expected to have an appendectomy, a source confirmed to ESPN on Tuesday. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail News previous post No. 2 pick Jones hurts shoulder, may miss season next post Iowa coach Ferentz: Sport in need of ‘intervention’ You may also like U.S. offers deal to Russia for Griner release July 27, 2022 Euro 2022’s best moment is Russo’s stunning back-heel... July 27, 2022 Darlington Raceway signs McCall in rare NIL deal July 27, 2022 Griner: No explanation of rights when detained July 27, 2022 Lewandowski is ready for Barca, but are Barca... July 27, 2022 Transfer Talk: Neymar on Manchester United’s list as... July 27, 2022 Iowa coach Ferentz: Sport in need of ‘intervention’ July 27, 2022 No. 2 pick Jones hurts shoulder, may miss... July 27, 2022 How Liz Cambage leaving the Los Angeles Sparks... July 26, 2022 Back in the game! Juventus return for FIFA... July 26, 2022 Leave a Reply Cancel reply