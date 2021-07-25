sound-sultan:-weird-mc,-other-friends-release-pure-white-doves-into-air-in-tribute-to-late-singer,-many-react

Some people including singer Weird MC have taken out time to honour the late Mathematics crooner Sound Sultan

Weird MC shared a video showing the moment she and her friends wore branded t-shirts to finally wave goodbye to Sultan

Nigerians were touched by the act of the singer and her friends as they took to her comment section to hail her

PAY ATTENTION: . is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Friends across the world are still paying tribute to late singer Sound Sultan. Since the death of the Mathematics crooner, stories of his impact have been shared across social media platforms.

PAY ATTENTION: Join . Telegram channel! Never miss important

Weird MC and other friends of late Sound Sultan honour him.

Photos: @weirdmcofficial

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see . News on your Facebook News Feed!

Flying doves

Recently, Nigerian singer Weird MC shared a video showing her and other people wearing a branded t-shirt of the late Sultan.

In the video, a white box was opened and a pure white dove, with the help of those who opened the box, flew out into the air. Another dove was released in like manner.

As soon as the second dove flew away, Weird MC and her friends clapped in excitement as they wished Sultan a peaceful rest.

Watch the beautiful clip below:

PAY ATTENTION: Read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Reactions

omolahde:

“Awww this got me emotional.”

aladin_music_:

“Adieu, sultan of sound. RIP.”

guze_image_concept:

“Rest well legend.”

rrealomowunmy:

“Rest on.”

sijuthealmaz:

“This is so beautiful….thanks for sharing this.”

2baba and Blackface

. earlier reported that the singers ended their long time beef as they paid tribute to Sound Sultan.

Videos from the event showed the moment 2baba, Blackface, and Faze were on stage and an older man talked about how the breakup of the group made him cry.

While he was talking, 2baba who stood near Blackface greeted Faze who stood at the other end.

Later he gently hit Blackface on the chest to greet him. Blackface also hit him back. 2baba’s arm was also spotted on the shoulder of Blackface before they were asked by the older man to settle their beef.

Source: . News