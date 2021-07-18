sound-sultan:-many-moved-to-tears-as-darey,-waje,-yemi-alade-and-falz-perform-a-tribute-to-late-singer

Waje, Falz, Yemi Alade and Darey recently performed a tribute in honour of their friend and colleague Sound Sultan

The music stars who are coaches on The Voice singing show performed the singer’s 2016 hit single Motherland

The powerful performance stirred mixed reactions from Nigerians on social media with some people saying they were moved to tears

PAY ATTENTION: . is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Colleagues in the music industry are still mourning the demise of musician Olanlrewaju Fasasi better known by many as Sound Sultan.

Just recently, music stars Waje, Darey, Falz and Yemi Alade who are all judges on singing show, The Voice, gave a performance in tribute to the late singer.

Sound Sultan: Darey, Waje, Yemi Alade and Falz perform a tribute.

Photo: @soundsultan

Source: Instagram

The music stars alongside some contestants on the show gave a soul-steering performance of Sound Sultan’s 2016 hit single, Motherland.

At the end of the performance, the singers prayed their colleague to rest in peace as they promised to continue celebrating the life he lived.

Watch the video below:

Pay Attention: Join . Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Nigerians react on social media

As expected, the performance left fans and supporters of the late Sound Sultan feeling emotional. Read what some of them had to say below:

opearlzbusinessempire said:

“I was so teary….so beautiful to watch. Keep resting in power Legend. May God be with Farida and the kids.”

mah_r_yam said:

“May Almighty Allah grant him Aljannah Firdous.”

thebloomwoman_ said:

“Goosebumps all over. RIP Legend SS.”

shop_essentials.ng said:

“Am so teary right now.”

susan_mertens said:

“So lovely. may his soul continue to rest in peace.”

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see . News on your Facebook News Feed!

Comedian AY mourns late Sound Sultan

Meanwhile, . previously reported that comedian AY Makun took to his social media page to grieve over the death of Mathematics crooner Sound Sultan.

AY remembered their last interaction at the Headies Award night and how he wished he had stayed a little longer with him.

The comedian then prayed that his beautiful memories would be a blessing to his wife and children.

Source: . News