sound-sultan:-2baba-declares-july-11-as-day-to-celebrate-late-singer,-colleagues-in-the-industry-agree

Singer 2baba is still mourning his friend and colleague, Sound Sultan, who passed away just a few weeks ago

The singer in a recent Instagram posted declared July 11 as a day that should be set aside to celebrate the Mathematics crooner every year

Several colleagues in the entertainment industry who agreed with 2baba’s position reacted in the comment section of his post

PAY ATTENTION: . is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

It has been a few weeks since friends, family and fans had to say a sad goodbye to veteran Nigerian musician Olanrewaju Fasasi better known as Sound Sultan.

Just recently, friend and colleague, 2baba Idibia, took to his Instagram page with a fresh post dedicated to the memory of the Mathematics crooner.

Singer 2baba declares July 11 as Sound Sultan day.

Photo: @soundsultan/@official2baba

Source: Instagram

2baba posted a picture of the singer and accompanied it with a caption declaring July 11 as a special day that should now be set aside to celebrate him every year.

His post read:

“That smile !!!!!!11/July SOUND SULTAN DAY every year.”

See below:

Pay Attention: Join . Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Fans, colleagues agree with 2baba

Upon sharing the post, fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry flooded 2baba’s comment section and showed support for his position.

Read some of their comments below:

dizzyvocalchameleon said:

“Every year.”

spyro__official said:

“Signed and sealed.”

johnnjamah.film said:

“11th JULY… yes.”

lamiphillipsworld said:

“That dimple.. that heart.. that guy 1107.”

bolanleao said:

“A legend indeed, never to be forgotten.”

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see . News on your Facebook News Feed!

2baba, Blackface squash beef in honour of Sound Sultan

. previously reported that history was made at the night of tribute ceremony organised for the late legendary singer Sound Sultan.

Former Plantashun Boiz group was spotted together on the stage for the first time in years after they broke up.

2baba and Blackface were seen interacting with each other as they sang past hit songs to eulogise their late friend.

Source: .