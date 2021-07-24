Sotheby’s ‘Olympic Collection’—Including a Muhammad Ali NFT—Opens for Bidding – Barron’s

Text size

Selected sports items from legendary athletes who participated in the Olympic Games are now available for online bidding at Sotheby’s, coinciding with the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony.

The 68-lot sale features a range of memorabilia and collectibles across the world of sport, including a newly minted nonfungible token (NFT) from a work of art by Muhammad

Ali

(1942-2016), who won a gold medal in the light heavyweight division in the 1960 Rome Games, when he still went by the name

Cassius Clay.

The reanimated piece depicts Ali’s interpretation of the “Fight of the Century” against

Joe Frazier,

who was an Olympic gold medal winner in the 1964 Tokyo Games. The boxing match took place at Madison Square Garden in New York City on March 8, 1971.

The original illustration, done by Ali, still hangs in the Ali family residence, as “part of his personal art portfolio that he amassed throughout his life,”

Lonnie Ali,

the late boxer’s widow said in a statement via Sotheby’s. “It’s so exciting to see this piece transformed into an NFT.”

The digital piece features a 50-second loop of the fight with the crowd applauding 15 seconds to symbolize the fight’s 15 rounds.

The piece is offered from

Muhammad Ali

Enterprises, a company that specializes in the promotion of boxing and Ali’s entertainment and merchandise, in conjunction with Lonnie Ali as trustee of the Muhammad Ali Family Trust. It has a presale estimate of between US$10,000 and US$20,000.

The star lot of the auction is a rare pair of “Prototype Logo” track spikes handmade by Nike co-founder

Bill Bowerman

for Canadian sprinter and Olympian

Harry Jerome

in the 1960s, which is expected to fetch between US$800,000 and US$1.2 million.

Another highlight is a pair of Converse Fastbreak sneakers, worn by basketball star

Michael Jordan

during the 1984 Olympic Trials, with an estimate in the region of between US$80,000 and US$100,000.

The auction, which will run through Aug. 3, will also include a pair of Nike shoes worn by

Michael Johnson

during the 1996 Atlanta Games, in which he won two gold medals for the 400 and 200 meter sprints. The pair has an estimate of between US$30,000 and US$50,000.