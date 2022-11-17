Sophie Wessex and Prince Edward celebrate incredible news – details

November 16, 2022 – 16:23 GMT

Matthew Moore

Sophie Wessex and husband Prince Edward have some exciting news to celebrate – get the full details here

Sophie Wessex and Prince Edward must be incredibly excited as it revealed that the pair have a glamorous night out in their future.

PHOTOS: 23 spellbinding royal engagement rings: From Queen Camilla’s heirloom to Princess Anne’s vibrant rock

On Wednesday, the Royal Variety confirmed that the royal couple would be their royal guests of honour at this year’s event, which is scheduled to take place on 1 December. Not only will they be heading for the show, but it will also be the pair’s first appearance at the charity event, which raises money for Royal Variety Charity, which supports people who had been in the entertainment industry.

WATCH: Sophie Wessex plants a tree in honour of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

In a tweet, alongside a stunning photo of Sophie and Edward looking incredibly regal, it was confirmed: “We are thrilled that our Royal guests of honour at this year’s Royal Variety Performance will be Their Royal Highnesses The Earl and Countess of Wessex and Forfar.”

SEE: Sophie Wessex is a timeless style icon in her 18-year-old daughter’s coat

MORE: Royal family forced to delete tweets after a series of major errors

The late Queen regularly attended the performance, both as Princess Elizabeth and the monarch. Her final appearance in the royal box was back in 2012, alongside her late husband Prince Philip.

Meanwhile, King Charles has been at the show on 16 occasions, and the Queen Consort has made five appearances.

Other royals who have been at the show include Princess Anne, the Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan and the late Princess Diana.

We are thrilled that our Royal guests of honour at this year’s Royal Variety Performance will be Their Royal Highnesses The Earl and Countess of Wessex and Forfar. pic.twitter.com/d1ocmN8pqh

— Royal Variety (@RoyalVariety) November 16, 2022 Sophie and Edward will be the special guests

Anne’s husband also attended alongside her, and the Queen’s father, King George VI also enjoyed the show 15 times. It’s not just British royals that have attended, as Queen Maud of Norway was there back in 1929.

The news of Sophie and Edward’s attendance came shortly after the Countess opened a new JCB plant in Uttoxeter on Tuesday.

DISCOVER: Why this year’s Remembrance Festival was extra special for the royal family

PHOTOS: Sophie Wessex glows in smart dress and dazzling earrings at Festival of Remembrance

Countess Sophie, 57, stepped out in a brown-charcoal checkered overcoat featuring a longline fit, a single-breasted silhouette and sleek lapels, which she paired with an ethereal fern green pleated skirt.

Countess Sophie wore her blonde hair down loose in a relaxed style and showcased a natural beauty blend. She looked radiant in her tonal outfit as she congratulated JCB on their fundraising efforts in aid of the NSPCC, of which she is a patron.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.

–