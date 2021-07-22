SoonerScoop – What recruits say about OU-Texas in the SEC – Rivals.com – Oklahoma

The news Wednesday that Texas and Oklahoma officials have reached out to the SEC to join that conference, had commits to both of those schools full of emotions and thoughts.
For these commits, playing in the SEC is the bigger draw. It just means more, as the power conference likes to say.
“I don’t care what division we play in because I feel that we are the best program in the country and we have the coaching staff that knows what it takes to win no matter who we go against,” Texas commit Anthony Jones said. “So it doesn’t matter who we play, I know we’ll be fine and play how the coaches teach us to play.”
Others agreed.
“I love the competition in the SEC so I’m all for it,” Oklahoma commit Demetrius Hunter said.
“I know the SEC is the best conference and I’m all for it,” Texas pledge Armani Winfield said.
Xavion Brice, Bryan Allen Jr. and Kobie McKinzie said they loved the idea.
Other commits were anticipating the day – whenever this would come down and dramatically change the college football landscape – to prove the Sooners and Longhorns can play with the SEC powers.
“It’s a big jump but we’re ready,” Texas pledge Trevell Johnson said. “Coach (Steve Sarkisian) and his staff know what they’re doing and for the time that I’ve been around the players you can tell they’re fully bought-in and believe what they’re trying to instill in that program.”
Texas offensive line commit Conner Robertson said he was doubtful Texas and Oklahoma would leave the Big 12.
Oklahoma offensive line pledge Jacob Sexton, after seeing 2025 as a year thrown out as to when this could happen, was excited that he could play in the Big 12 for some of his career and then transition to the SEC.
Two Sooners’ pledges were especially anticipating the move.
“That gets me more pumped because that’s better competition and we can show that we can compete in any conference,” Oklahoma WR pledge Robert Spears-Jenning said.
Four-star OL pledge Jake Taylor said: “I wouldn’t be surprised if we are underdogs entering the conference but with these recent signing classes, I strongly believe that we will shock the world and win it.”