Sony's WH-1000XM3 are a great deal at $190 – The Verge
Sony's WH-1000XM3 are a great deal at $190 – The Verge

There’s a fantastic discount happening on the previous generation Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless, noise-canceling headphones at Best Buy. Originally $350 (but usually around $250 or so these days), you can get them for $190 new. While these lack some niceties found in the newer XM4 model (concurrent Bluetooth connections, auto play / pause when you remove them or put them on), the package is overall similar in terms of nailing the fundamentals. These have great battery life, USB-C charging, among the best noise cancellation effect around, and sound quality that’s tough to beat at this price. In addition, these come with a zip-up case that makes them easy to stow. I bought these in 2018 and am still patting myself on the back for that decision.


Sony WH-1000XM3

Sony’s previous-generation flagship noise-canceling headphones, the 1000XM3, have been outshined by the few extra features that its successor brings. But if all that you want is comfort, excellent sound, and a world-hushing noise cancellation effect, these are still worth getting for a deal.

Nintendo’s limited-edition Game & Watch handheld is $10 off at B&H Photo, costing $40 instead of $50. It’s worth picking up if you want easy access to classic games like the original Super Mario Bros., Super Mario Bros. 2, and a Mario-themed version of Ball. The handheld itself is more technologically impressive than original Game & Watch consoles, with a color LCD screen and USB-C charging.

If you love both retro Neogeo games and modern fighting games, Neogeo’s Arcade Stick Pro seems like it was made just for you. Normally $150 on Amazon, you can get it on Woot for $120. You can connect it to a TV via HDMI to play 20 built-in games, or simply use the device as a gamepad for any game that supports that kind of input. It works while connected to a Nintendo Switch, and it includes a USB adapter to work on PlayStation consoles.


Neogeo Arcade Stick Pro

This Neogeo device includes 20 SNK fighting games that you can play when connected to a TV. It can also serve as an arcade stick for modern games when connected to a Nintendo Switch or PlayStation console.

Summer is here, and if you’re in need of a Bluetooth speaker that sports long battery life and a waterproof design for the beach or a poolside party, check out JBL’s Charge 4. It can last up to 20 hours on a charge (and can charge a device with its USB-C port), and it has IPX7 water and dust resistance. Originally $180, you can get the red-colored speaker for $110 at B&H Photo.


JBL Charge 4

JBL’s Charge 4 is a Bluetooth speaker that has IPX7 water and dust resistance, and its 7,800mAh battery can last for up to 20 hours per charge. You can charge a device like a phone via its USB-C port.

