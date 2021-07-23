Sony’s WH-1000XM3 ANC headphones fall to a new low of $170 – Yahoo Tech

You no longer have to spend upwards of $200 on a quality pair of active noise-canceling (ANC) headphones. If you don’t mind settling for a slightly older model, we highly recommend the Sony WH-1000XM3. Weeks after they dropped to $190, the wireless headphones are down another $20 at Best Buy to a new low of $170.

Buy Sony WH-1000XM3 at Best Buy – $170

We gave the XM3 a review score of 94 in September 2018 due to their excellent sound and comfort. Inside is a dedicated noise-canceling chip, the QN1, which does the heavy-lifting in terms of blocking background noise and boosting audio. For those unaccustomed to ANC, you may even notice new sounds on the tracks you love. Audiophiles will also take to the customization offered through Sony’s app that lets you fine-tune audio.

We’d be remiss if we didn’t mention the XM3’s successors, the XM4. The newer headphones feature two major additions: Auto-pause and seamless multi-device listening. Hardly a deal-breaker when you consider they currently cost $348.

The XM3’s design is also a crowdpleaser. The over-ear headphones come in black with bronze accents on the Sony logo and USB-C port. In our tests, we found the plush cushioning around the pads and headband to be significantly more comfortable than some of the alternatives. You can also fold them up when you’re not using them, making them great for travel. The XM3 offer around 30 hours of battery life, more than enough for regular commuters. A well-powered USB-C connection also provides five hours of charge after just 10 minutes.

