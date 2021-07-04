Sony’s ‘Ghost Of Tsushima: Director’s Cut’ Is Just DLC, Which Is The Root Of This Pricing Confusion – Forbes

Ghost of Tsushima

Arekkz



While everyone is excited about the arrival of Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut, players are trying to parse exactly what they’re going to be paying for it, and why, has been a root cause of confusion for players since it was announced.

Here’s how it stands right now.

If you don’t own the game at all:

$60 for the Director’s Cut on PS4

$70 for the Director’s Cut on PS5

If you already own Ghost of Tsushima on PS4:

$20 to upgrade to the Director’s Cut on PS4

$30 to upgrade to the Director’s Cut on PS5

If you buy the Director’s Cut on PS4:

$10 to upgrade to the Director’s Cut on PS5

So what the hell is going on here?

Ghost of Tsushima

Sucker Bioreports News



Fundamentally the problem is this entire “Director’s Cut” branding, masking the fact that at its core, this is DLC. The main draw of the Director’s Cut is the addition of a brand new location, Iki Island, which in any other game would likely just be packaged and sold as DLC.

The additional complicating factor here is that Sony is also treating PS5-specific upgrade for this version as something that should be sold separately rather than native quality-of-life upgrades. This is why there’s a $10 different between Director’s Cut upgrades, and why it cost $10 alone to upgrade your last-gen Director’s Cut later, even if you already have Iki Island.

Those PS5 upgrades include:

PS5 DualSense haptic feedback and adaptive trigger support

PS5 3D audio

4K 60 fps

Japanese lip-sync for Japanese voice-over

Players are having a hard time wrapping their heads around paying for features that seem like they should be pretty standard for a PS5 version of a game, with the Japanese lip-sync its own separate sort of weirdness as that probably should have just been in the game from the start, not pitched as some sort of luxury item in a $10 package.

This really did not have to be complicated. It sounds like Iki Island is worth $20 or so as sold-separately DLC. Make all the PS5-specific stuff a free upgrade, then just sell Iki Island as DLC for that price across both systems. End of complications and player complaints.

I won’t even dig into the old debates about Sony’s new $70 price point. But a $10 tax for a “new gen” version of a game full of features that should be a given is not a good move on its own, and I hope we don’t continue to see this with major properties as more of these new versions are released.

Follow me on Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

Subscribe to my free weekly content round-up newsletter, God Rolls.

Pick up my sci-fi novels the Herokiller series, and The Earthborn Trilogy, which is also on audiobook.