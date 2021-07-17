Home Technology Sony Xperia 1 III will only get one major Android update – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com
If you were wondering what kind of software support to expect from Sony’s latest flagship smartphone, the Xperia 1 III, we have the answer for you and you may not like it.

According to Sony Netherlands, the Xperia 1 III is getting one major Android update and two years of monthly security updates. That’s it.

We really hope this is a mistake – that someone in Sony’s team in the Netherlands was misinformed or something, because otherwise this is pretty ridiculous. We’ve seen a bunch of Android device manufacturers left and right increase their software support windows at least for the flagships – Samsung, OnePlus, Oppo, and so on. Even Google is rumored to up the number of years it’s supporting Pixels starting with the Pixel 6 generation coming this fall.

And during all this, Sony seems to be in an entirely different universe. Let’s hope the Japanese company will soon issue a statement saying this was all a misunderstanding or something like that. Because if it doesn’t, you may want to think twice about shelling out €1,299 for a phone that will get the same number of major Android updates as a €200 OnePlus Nord N-series handset.

Source (in Dutch)

