Sony Xperia 1 III will only get one major Android update – comments – GSMArena.com

Y1 Yavor.I

4 minutes ago Seems like fake news to me. GSM Arena hates Sony, there is not a single good review of a Sony phone. Will see what happens. For sure Xperia 1 III is not for everyone, I suppose that Xperia 5 III will be more popular.



r634117 rizki1

20 minutes ago Shanti Dope, 1 hour agoPeople here are way too quick to judge, as if it was something that the whole Sony team alread… more2 android update still not enough for $1300 phone!



Z Zero

21 minutes ago Remember something… Sony OPENS their way to people to use Lineage OS and other OS. Still… one major update is not a good news.



a azarea

42 minutes ago An old song of Sony. That's why Sony is not in any competence to fight with others in this smartphone market. But I do like Sony's smartphone design. In the past I do like using Sony smartphone because of its design and UI but past stay gonna be past never become a present if Sony can't embrace the 'future' market even people say every brand has its own characteristic.



P12793 ProMaster96

1 hour ago Its too early to get disappointing. This like this could easily changed. In the past Sony usually does 2 major updates for their flagship, there's no way they'd dropped to only 1 update. That Sony guy is a new guy that still working under manual and probably lack of technical knowledge.



? Anonymous

1 hour ago Anonymous, 1 hour agoYou are acting as if they are doing great. They are barely making profits.

They are literall… more

Agree… This dim screen Xperia garbage became an even worse buy.



S68785122 Shanti Dope

1 hour ago People here are way too quick to judge, as if it was something that the whole Sony team already confirmed by themselves. It was just one branch of Sony Mobile who said it, and it isn't even widely known and confirmed by every other Xperia departments from other brands.



Likewise, why would they only give one OS upgrade when their previous generation of phones got at least 2? The Xperia 1 Mark I is upgradable from Android 9 to Android 11, and same goes for the Mark II, which is certainly bound to receive Android 12 update as soon as it goes available.



Sony would’ve made a huge announcement about this and posted it on their own media sites if they were really going to do this. But no, that personnel from Sony Netherlands just got misinformed, and maybe he was just talking about the mid-range 10 III.



Besides, if the same thing was said to a Galaxy S21 Ultra, I doubt this will be the same reaction for that. Of course, no one would believe it first and get suspicious about it, but when it is a Sony, people would immediately believe it to be true no matter how ridiculously fake the news is. Sigh*



1041856 Android-Authority

1 hour ago ithehappy, 4 hours agoAnd that friends is why iPhones sell, and sell really well.Really?? Last time I heard, the number of iPhones sold compared to Android devices was in the ratio 1:6



? Anonymous

1 hour ago SuuperBaka, 2 hours agoThey're making profits from it, why would they shut it? It doesn't bleed money like … moreYou are acting as if they are doing great. They are barely making profits.

They are literally on life support, barely floating via some life jacket



They are literally on life support, barely floating via some life jacket Rating 1 |



A AreYouInsane

1 hour ago rizki1, 1 hour agocant believe this even i am not sony fan, how it can be? hmm this phone for fans guys so no pr… moreWhy?



B BuyCheapAndroidsOnly

1 hour ago Let's punish all these greedy manufacturers that never gives Android version updates by not buying anything from them. Only buy cheapest Android phones, folks, let's teach them a good lesson.



? Anonymous

1 hour ago This is not the first time that Sony has done this for their flagship phone. Remember XZ3?



A1525957 Android–Master

1 hour ago Anonymous, 1 hour agoYou are envy because nobody outside India cares about your beloved Oppo Find X series.

Charg… more

Charg… moreThis is the problem with you guys. Just because I praised the Oppo Find X2 Pro last year and recommended it to a few people, you think I am using that phone? Even though I have previously mentioned how I am still rocking my S10 Plus. Even GSMARENA confirmed how find X2 pro was the smoothest phone from last year in their latest Galaxy S21 Ultra long term review. Worse skin? In your dreams!



Several people from the Gsmarena staff had that phone in their top 5 phones. Your beloved Xperia flagship was nowhere to be found there.



BTW, Oppo Find X2 Pro definitely sold more than Sony Xperia 1 II, that's for sure.



? Anonymous

1 hour ago Anonymous, 3 hours agoUpdate July 13th, 2021: At the time of publishing this review we were under the impression tha… moreWhat is your point?



r634117 rizki1

1 hour ago cant believe this even i am not sony fan, how it can be? hmm this phone for fans guys so no problem, buy it quick before runs out.



? Anonymous

1 hour ago GC, 2 hours agoThe Xperia 1 III is a $1300 phone with top-tier hardware, and yet in two years it's effec… moreAndroid phones can last for years without updates. Better than IOS updates which slow down your phone with every updates and make the whole phone a buggy mess. That being said, Sony should have a given Atleast 2-3 major OS updates.

Even LG after being shut down promised some 3-4 major updates for their flagships.



Even LG after being shut down promised some 3-4 major updates for their flagships. Rating 2 |



? Anonymous

1 hour ago prepare for 200 comments like every post that has "sony xperia" in it

brace yourselves !!!



brace yourselves !!! Rating 0 |



