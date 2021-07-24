Sony WH-1000XM3 ANC headphones now on sale for just $170 ($180 off) – XDA Developers

Sony has been selling excellent headphones for decades, and the company’s line of Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) headphones have been especially popular in recent years. The latest WH-1000XM4 headphones arrived last year, with multi-device connection support and a few other improvements, but the previous WH-1000XM3 model is still an excellent buy. The headphones were last on sale in June for $200, and now Best Buy is selling them for just $169.99 — a full $180 below the original price.

The main selling point here is the Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) support, which blocks out background noise around you — perfect for planes, trains, and other noisy environments. The headphones also have touch controls, up to 30 hours of playtime on a single charge, and support for your phone’s virtual assistant. It has a USB Type-C port for charging, Bluetooth for wireless audio, and a jack for wired audio.

In comparison to Sony’s newer WH-1000XM4 headphones, these have worse microphones, no Speak-to-Chat (where your music pauses automatically when you start talking), and no automatic pausing when you take the headphones off. The newer headphones currently cost $348 on Amazon, significantly more than the current listing for the XM3.