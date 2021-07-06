Sony postpones July 7 camera announcement due to parts availability – Camera Jabber

Sony has postponed its July 7 announcement of a new camera due to issues around the availability of parts.

Sony canceled the live launch event just two days before its scheduled 3pm BST / 10am EST kick-off. TechRadar spoke to Sony Europe after the cancellation was announced and was told that the postponement is “due to the availability status for certain parts.”

Sony didn’t clarify which parts were in short supply, but it is well known that a global chip shortage has affected schedules and availability for many products in the tech industry over the past year.

Sony gave no hints at what its new camera might be; however, the teaser image, which we’ve shown again above, strongly suggests it is a new vlogging camera to possibly succeed the Sony ZV-1.

