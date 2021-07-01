Sony PlayStation Plus users to get Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, other games for free this month – India TV News

Image Source : SONY Sony PlayStation Plus users to get these games for free in July.

Sony has just released the list of games for the PlayStation Plus members that they will get to play in the month of July 2021. As a part of the games that the users will get for free this month, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 has made everyone excited. Activision launched the game back in 2018 and it was the first in the COD franchise to offer a battle royale mode.

Alongside Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, Sony has also listed the last September’s WWE 2k Battlegrounds in the list of free games this month. WWE 2K Battlegrounds is a wrestling game spin-off that is designed in a more cartoony manner.

Both Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and WWE 2k Battlegrounds will be available only for PlayStation 4 users. The games will be free to download for the PlayStation Plus subscribers.

Besides that, the third and final PS Plus title for July 2021 is A Plague Tale: Innocence. The game was launched back in 2019 and it is a survival horror stealth title. Sony is already offering the PlayStation 5 version of the game for free for all the PS Plus subscribers this month. This means users who upgraded from a PS4 to a PS5 will finally be able to enjoy the game at 4K 60fps.

A Plague Tale: Innocence’s updated edition is set to launch on July 6 for PS5, Switch, and Xbox Series S/X, and will be added to PS Plus on launch day.

For those who are unaware, PlayStation Plus subscriptions are available in India starting at Rs. 499 for a month. The users can also get a three month or a 12-month plan for a price of Rs. 1,199 and Rs. 2,999, respectively.