Sony PlayStation Plus users to get Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, other games for free this month – India TV News

Sony has just released the list of games for the PlayStation Plus members that they will get to play in the month of July 2021. As a part of the games that the users will get for free this month, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 has made everyone excited. Activision launched the game back in 2018 and it was the first in the COD franchise to offer a battle royale mode.
Alongside Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, Sony has also listed the last September’s WWE 2k Battlegrounds in the list of free games this month. WWE 2K Battlegrounds is a wrestling game spin-off that is designed in a more cartoony manner.
Both Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and WWE 2k Battlegrounds will be available only for PlayStation 4 users. The games will be free to download for the PlayStation Plus subscribers.
Besides that, the third and final PS Plus title for July 2021 is A Plague Tale: Innocence. The game was launched back in 2019 and it is a survival horror stealth title. Sony is already offering the PlayStation 5 version of the game for free for all the PS Plus subscribers this month. This means users who upgraded from a PS4 to a PS5 will finally be able to enjoy the game at 4K 60fps.
A Plague Tale: Innocence’s updated edition is set to launch on July 6 for PS5, Switch, and Xbox Series S/X, and will be added to PS Plus on launch day.
For those who are unaware, PlayStation Plus subscriptions are available in India starting at Rs. 499 for a month. The users can also get a three month or a 12-month plan for a price of Rs. 1,199 and Rs. 2,999, respectively.
