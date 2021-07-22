Sony today shared a new offer that allows PS5 owners to claim a six month extended free trial of Apple TV+. This offer is available only for people who own a PS5, and can only be redeemed once per PS5 console before July 22, 2022.
If you already have Apple TV+ you can still redeem this offer, but if you subscribe to Apple TV+ through Apple One, you won’t be eligible to get the deal. You’ll need to have an Apple ID with a payment method tied to the account as well.
To get the deal, search for the Apple TV app on the PS5 search bar, or in the Media home under “all apps.” From there you can download the app if you haven’t already, sign in with your Apple ID, and the six month free trial will be applied to your account automatically.
Once the six month free trial ends, Apple TV+ will renew at $4.99 per month until cancelled.
