Sony Classics Acquires Rights To Cannes Competition Title ‘Compartment No. 6’ – Deadline

Sony Pictures Classics said Thursday that it has acquired North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Southeast Asia and Middle East rights to Juho Kuosmanen’s Compartment No. 6, the Finnish film that just had its world premiere in Competition at the Cannes Film Festival. The deal was struck with Totem Films.

Kuosmanen’s second feature film (in Finnish the title is Hytti No. 6), inspired by the novel of the same name by Rosa Liksom, centers on a Finnish woman (Seidi Haarla) who escapes an enigmatic love affair in Moscow by boarding a train to the arctic port of Murmansk. Forced to share the long ride and a tiny sleeping car with a larger-than-life Russian miner (Yuriy Borisov), the unexpected encounter leads them to face major truths about human connection.

Andris Feldmanis, Livia Ulman and Kuosmanen penned the screenplay for the pic, which follows Kuosmanen’s debut The Happiest Day In The Life of Olli Maki, which won the top prize in Cannes’ Un Certain Regard section in 2016.

Jussi Rantamäki and Emilia Haukka produced Compartment No. 6 via their Aamu Film Company.

Compartment No. 6 is a treasure. One of the great train movies with humor and romance, full of surprises,” SPC said in a statement. “Just the kind of fresh movie audiences want to embrace right now. One of the best films we’ve seen here in Cannes.”

