Sony Bluepoint Acquisition Announcement Rumored for PlayStation State of Play – GameRant

While Bluepoint Games has pushed back against the Sony acquisition leaks, a new rumor says the acquisition announcement is coming this week.

Last week, Sony announced that it had acquired Housemarque, the celebrated studio behind critically-acclaimed PlayStation 5 exclusive game Returnal. Sony made the announcement with a special graphic welcoming Housemarque to the PlayStation Studios family, but the PlayStation Japan Twitter account released a similar-looking graphic for Bluepoint Games as well. That tweet was deleted, and no official announcement has been made to date. However, that could change with the upcoming PlayStation State of Play event scheduled to take place on Thursday, July 8.

The next PlayStation State of Play event will kick off on Thursday, July 8 at 2:00pm PT. Sony has said that the 30 minute long event will mostly focus on third-party games and indie titles that are in development for PS4 and PS5, with Deathloop getting a nine minute showcase. To keep fan expectations in check, Sony also confirmed that the State of Play will not feature God of War: Ragnarok, Horizon: Forbidden West, or any information on Sony’s next-generation PlayStation VR headset.

Prior to Sony’s announcement of the PlayStation State of Play, leaker Shpeshal_Nick leaked the event’s existence. Nick had also said that there was a “big surprise” in store for PlayStation fans, though it seems to have been spoiled ahead of time. According to Shpeshal_Nick’s information, the PlayStation State of Play big surprise is the official announcement of Sony’s Bluepoint Games acquisition.

So it seems Sony Japan Twitter already spoiled this surprise? Because I was just now told the surprise was Bluepoint being acquired https://t.co/rQChxA6O4B — Nick (@Shpeshal_Nick) July 5, 2021

What’s interesting about this is that Bluepoint Games has seemingly pushed back against the claims that Sony is acquiring the studio. Since the rumors started spreading that Sony was looking to acquire Bluepoint Games, the studio changed some language on its website and Twitter bio to stress that it is fully independent and self-funded. But while Bluepoint Games has pushed back against the acquisition rumors, it’s always possible that the studio is simply trying to keep the surprise hidden from fans.

If Sony did acquire Bluepoint Games, it would make a lot of sense. Bluepoint Games has worked almost exclusively on PlayStation platforms since its inception, with its highest-profile games being PlayStation exclusives. This includes Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Shadow of the Colossus on PS4, as well as the Demon’s Souls remake on PlayStation 5.

As for what Bluepoint Games will work on next now that Demon’s Souls is out, that remains to be seen. Some fans are hoping for a Legend of Dragoon remake, while one of the more persistent rumors suggests that Bluepoint Games is making a Metal Gear Solid remake. Whatever the case may be, fans of Bluepoint Games’ work should find out in the years ahead.

