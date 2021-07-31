- Sonu Sood celebrates 48th birthday with fans outside resident in Mumbai | Watch | Oneindia News Oneindia News
- Sonu Sood celebrates his birthday with fans and followers, a large crowd gathers at his home Bollywood Hungama
- Sonu Sood fan makes a live painting of the actor with his tongue! midday india
- Entertainment News of July 30: Hansal Mehta supports Shilpa Shetty, Neha Bhasin part of Bigg Boss OTT The Indian Express
- Sonu Sood celebrated his birthday will fans and followers, a large crowd gathers at his home Bollywood Hungama
- View Full coverage on Google News