Sonowal meets Iran VP, commits to boost ties

NEW DELHI: Union minister of ports, shipping and waterways Sarbananda Sonowal called on Iran vice-president Mohammad

Mokhber

in Tehran on Monday and discussed further bolstering of Indo-Iranian bilateral relations.

Both the countries have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the recognition of ‘certificates of competency in unlimited voyages’ to help seafarers from both Iran and India as per the provisions of the International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watch Keeping for Seafarers (1978).

According to a statement released by the ministry of ports, shipping and waterways, Mokhber, who is Iran’s special envoy for relations with India, appreciated the visit of India’s shipping minister and said that the development of Chabahar port would lead to increase in trade and shipment volumes. Sonowal also underscored the importance on collaboration between both countries to make the Chabahar port an instrument for regional growth in trade shipment.

Sonowal is on a three-day official tour to Iran. Following his Iran visit, he will be on a day-long official visit to the UAE, where he will pay a visit to

Jebel Ali

port and participate in bilateral meetings as well as an investors meet.

