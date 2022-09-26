Soneva’s Luxury Resorts Now Accept Crypto Payments

Luxury resort chain Soneva has reportedly begun accepting cryptocurrency payments at its resorts in the Maldives and Thailand. “Accepting cryptocurrencies as a payment method is another example of enabling our international guests to easily make payments from anywhere in the world.”

Soneva Accepts Cryptocurrency Payments

Luxury resort chain Soneva has reportedly begun accepting payments in bitcoin and ethereum at its resorts.

Soneva has three resorts in the Maldives (Soneva Fushi, Soneva Jani, and Soneva in Aqua). The company also has a resort in Thailand (Soneva Kiri). Bitcoin and ether can also be used to pay for Soneva Villa Ownership.

In order to accept cryptocurrencies, Soneva has partnered with two companies: crypto payment solutions provider Triple A and payment platform provider Pomelo Pay. Triple A is licensed by the Singapore Monetary Authority (MAS).

Soneva explained that bitcoin and ether payments are 100% non-refundable but credits can apply per its flexible cancellation policy. The company’s terms and conditions detail that cryptocurrencies will be processed through third parties with their own terms and conditions. “Soneva will only accept and, where required refund, cryptocurrencies for their USD value at the moment of the transactions and excluding any additional fees from the third parties,” its website states.

Bruce Bromley, Soneva’s chief financial officer, notes: “At Soneva, we have always endeavored to be a pioneer in the hospitality industry.” He added:

Accepting cryptocurrencies as a payment method is another example of enabling our international guests to easily make payments from anywhere in the world.

