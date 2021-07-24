Sona Mohapatra debuts on Times Square; says it is ‘pop-culture milestone for any artiste’ – Republic World

Sona Mohapatra recently made her debut appearance on the Times Square Billboard in New York. The artiste has also been selected for the Spotify EQUAL campaign. Mohapatra’s latest single, Aise Na They, will feature on the “EQUAL” playlist on Spotify through the month of July. The singer’s Times Square Billboard will be live for a week.

Sona Mohapatra on her recent Times Square feat

In an interaction with Hindustan Times, Sona Mohapatra spoke about her recent achievement of debuting on Times Square means to her. The artiste spoke about how it was a “pop-culture milestone for any artiste,” stating that she was grateful to be selected. She also spoke about how she is being recognized for using her voice to “go beyond just music, and stand for a better world.”

While speaking about how she felt about this feat, she mentioned how she “modestly” felt like she was always ahead of what was trending. She talked about the reason she had an advantage explaining how she has always known that “Bollywood is big” however, it never stopped her from releasing her own music. She also spoke about how film music with their “distribution and promotions” did not fit her story.

The songstress also spoke about how the pandemic has had an effect on the music industry and the way the landscape has shifted. Mohapatra mentioned how she doesn’t understand the obsession with views on Youtube, talking about how according to her it was simply “making a palace of matchsticks, which will fall down.” She also spoke about the pandemic which has given her a “clear idea” of the music scene is going to be like in from now on explaining how now there are, “players which have transformed how we are listening to music.”

Sona Mohapatra on her single ‘Aise Na They’

Sona also spoke about the single that put her on the Times Square billboard, titled Aise Na They. The artiste revealed how she was “extremely proud” of the video for the song she released. She mentioned she travelled to the Sikkim border, alone. Sona’s single, Aise Na They, has been composed by Ram Sampath while Amitabh Bhattacharya has penned down the lyrics.

While speaking about the video, Mohapatra mentioned how the three of them thought that there was no place for such “ballads” anymore. However, she decided to simply take her camera and shoot the DIY video and the song blew up. You can check out the song, below –

