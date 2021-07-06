Son Heung-Min is coming to ‘PUBG’ before the end of the month – NME

Footballer Son Heung-Min is coming to PlayerUnknown’s BattleGrounds (PUBG) as a playable skin before the end of July.

PUBG Corporation revealed earlier today (June 6) that the Tottenham Hotspur footballer Son Heung-Min will be coming to PUBG after its upcoming Tageo update.

Nice one Sonny! Nice one Son!

Nice one Sonny! Let’s drop into the Battlegrounds! pic.twitter.com/NSUvHjMzfK — PUBG (@PUBG) July 6, 2021

Dataminers have discovered exactly what the skins will look like when they are released, with prominent PUBG leaker PlayerIGN sharing images of the two Son Heung-Min skins. The first one shows Son in football gear, while the second is a more stylish long coat.

Son Heung-min skins release July 21 https://t.co/rPpPr4aoZh pic.twitter.com/tKolLFs9Fx — PlayerIGN (@PlayerIGN) July 6, 2021

The next update to PUBG that will see the game receive a brand new map called Taego will release on PC tomorrow – Wednesday, July 7. Maintenance is planned in order to ensure a smooth update, and as such PUBG will go offline on July 6 for eight hours at 5:30pm PDT (1:30am July 7 BST).

Taego will be live worldwide on July 7 at 1:30am PDT (9:30am BST). The console version of the game’s 12.2 update will not available until July 15.

PUBG will be getting a whole host of new features alongside the patch, including a brand new self-revive mechanic. Also promised is a second-chance mechanic which gives players who go out in round one to survive until round three. Tageo will also feature ambient wildlife that will be alarmed by player activity, acting as natural alarm systems.

