Somy Ali says not being in touch with Salman Khan is healthier for her: ‘Don’t know how many girlfriends…’ – Hindustan Times

Former actor Somy Ali was supposed to make her acting debut opposite Salman Khan, but the project fell through. She said that the film’s shelving is a metaphor for their relationship. Somy and Salman Khan reportedly dated for eight years.

In an interview, Somy Ali said that the film was called Bulandh, and that they had even travelled to Kathmandu for the shoot before it was called off.

“Salman had just begun his home production and was looking for a leading lady to star opposite him in the film called Buland. We went to Kathmandu to shoot; unfortunately, I was too young and new in the industry and there was some problem with the producers and the film was shelved. So it was a metaphor for our relationship I would say,” she told a leading daily.

Asked if she’s still in touch with Salman, she said, “I have not spoken to Salman in five years. I think it is healthy to move on. I have moved on and he has moved on too. I don’t know how many girlfriends he has had since I left in December 1999. I wish him all the best. I know his NGO is doing brilliant work and I am proud of his Being Human Foundation. Psychologically, it is healthier for me to not be in touch with him. It is good to know he is in a good place and he’s happy, and that is all I care about.”

In an earlier interview with Zoom, Somy had revealed that Salman was not faithful to her. “We have moved on. It’s been 20 years since I broke up with him. He cheated on me and I broke up with him and left. It’s as simple as that,” she said.

In her short-lived career in the Hindi film industry, Somy worked with Saif Ali Khan, Mithun Chakraborty, and Suniel Shetty, among others.