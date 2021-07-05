Someone rebuilt a ‘Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart’ level in ‘Dreams’ – NME

A talented individual has recreated a Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart level in Media Molecule‘s Dreams and it looks amazing.

The player, who goes by BadRobo82 on Twitter, shared a new video revealing their recreation of Insomniac‘s Rift Apart featuring a Ratchet character model as well.

“Well after the vaccination I didn’t feel very well,” they said in the post, “So I started playing in my test sandbox and a week later I ended up with what you see here.”

The gameplay footage shows the player controlling the Ratchet model carrying Clank on his back, who walks almost identically to Insomniac’s version. The player also explored the sunlit environment filled with moving vegetation and other impressive details.

In the reply to the tweet, BadRobo82 explained some technical elements to the recreation, revealing that the entire level runs at 90 per cent thermo for both graphics and gameplay, with 70 per cent of the vegetation moving.

The level also works in performance mode on PS5 but has occasional drops below 60FPS.

This isn’t the first someone has managed to recreate a video game in Dreams. Last year, a Halo Infinite fan decided to recreate the game following the first gameplay trailer reveal.

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart launched on the PS5 on June 11. In NME’s review, Tom Regan said: “Rift Apart is entirely what you expect from a new Ratchet and Clank adventure. It’s a joyous, stunning, playable Saturday morning cartoon, providing a generous helping of family-friendly blasting.”

Elsewhere, Insomniac Games recently claimed the game was made without crunch.