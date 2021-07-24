Some Resident Evil 5 Fans Think They’ve Found A Reference to Ethan Winters, But It’s Not What It Seems – GameRant

A Resident Evil 5 fan replays the game and discovers an interesting detail in a note that some think is a reference to Ethan Winters.

Resident Evil 5 first launched in 2009, but thanks to regular re-releases and the persistent popularity of the Resident Evil franchise, it remains a go-to for those looking for co-op horror action. By now, Resident Evil 5 fans have surely seen everything that it has to offer, but one player noticed an interesting detail that seemingly connects RE5 to Resident Evil 7 and Resident Evil Village. However, it’s not exactly what it seems.

In Resident Evil 5, players can find a file with a list of names and the word “Deceased” next to them. At the bottom of the file is the name Ethan W, which some fans have taken to mean Ethan Winters. Ethan Winters, for those who may not be familiar with the newer Resident Evil games, is the main protagonist of both Resident Evil 7 and Resident Evil Village. But while Ethan Winters and this mysterious Ethan W share the same initials, they are almost certainly not the same character.

While Ethan’s wife Mia has some shadowy connections, Ethan is presented as being a normal, everyday person that wouldn’t be tied up in Resident Evil‘s grim world of bioweapons and monsters. Not only that, but Resident Evil 7 and Village are set after the events of RE5 in the Resident Evil timeline, so it wouldn’t make any sense for Ethan Winters to be deceased. This Resident Evil 5 file and the coincidental Ethan W name was actually first discovered years ago, but there may be a reason why it’s getting renewed attention.

Please note that SPOILERS for Resident Evil Village follow after the image.

It’s discovered in Resident Evil Village that Ethan has essentially been “dead” since the events of Resident Evil 7. Basically, the Black Mold from Resident Evil 7 has kept Ethan’s body animated, and it has also worked to heal him after all the horrific damage he suffers over the course of the game. Since the Resident Evil Village twist establishes that Ethan has been dead for some time, some have taken it to mean that he may have been dead well before the events of RE7 as well.

This is not the case, though. The Resident Evil 5 Ethan W. is a completely different character than the Ethan Winters that fans know from Resident Evil 7 and Resident Evil Village. Their similar names are merely coincidental. Even so, it would be interesting if Ethan had a connection to the older games in the series.

While Ethan himself may not have made any real appearances in older Resident Evil games, the events of Resident Evil Village shed some more light on the origins of the Umbrella Corporation and the franchise’s overarching narrative. So while Ethan may not have had a role to play in earlier games, his adventures have still gone a long way in giving Resident Evil fans more information about its lore.

Resident Evil 5 is out now for PC, PS3, PS4, Switch, Xbox 360, and Xbox One.

MORE: How Long It Takes to Beat Every Resident Evil Game





Email



God of War Fan Shows Off Incredible Mimir Tattoo

About The Author