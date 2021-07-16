The Presidency has replied to a number of prophecies from some clerics over the week, including the one by Primate Elijah Ayodele on the disintegration of Nigeria.

The Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, urged Primate Ayodele to focus on his pastoral work, noting that some prophets see nothing.







Adesina stated this in a statement he released on Thursday night titled “Some Prophets see nothing,” in reaction to a recent prophecy by the Nigerian prophet, saying Nigeria’s corporate existence would not survive till 2040.

Adesina lambasted some prophets over their alleged fake prophecies in the country.

He said, “What am I saying? Don’t nations break? Where is the old Soviet Union, Yugoslavia, Czechoslovakia, and many others? Yes, those countries broke into splinters. But as for Nigeria, it will survive; beyond 2035 and 2040, whether we are still here or not; and as long as patriots continue to lead the country. But for Primate Ayodele, let him focus on touching lives through preaching the gospel, and empowering many people. It has great gains now and in eternity.”

It was earlier reported that Primate Ayodele in a compendium of prophecies for countries of the world, he said that the country would soon disintegrate, noting it would be bloodless.

The prophecies were released during the launch of the 2021/2022 edition of the “Warnings to the Nations.”