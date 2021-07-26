Some players want to leave Chelsea – Tuchel reveals

Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel, has admitted some players want to leave the club.

The German is willing to give every squad member a chance to impress him, but he feels some are very eager to depart.

Tuchel finished in the top four and won the Champions League in his first six months in charge of the Blues.

The former Paris Saint-Germain boss is now ready to welcome back an army of players who were out on loan. Tuchel is set to take tough decisions before the summer transfer window closes on August 31.

Tuchel has told the Blues’ official website on having loanees back and senior stars that have been short on regular game time: “I have never had that before.

“That was new, I was not scared about it, but I was curious to see how the mentality is because don’t forget, some of them leave their families behind, some of them want to stay in their loan clubs, some of them have not that possibility.

“Some of them have done two or three pre-seasons here already. Some of them want to look absolutely for the chance to stay, some of them want to maybe leave. They’re humans, they’re not robots and that’s why we have to accept it’s not the easiest situation for them.”