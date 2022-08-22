Some personalities planning to discredit our interim administrator – NDDC raises alarm

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has said that some personalities have concluded plans to discredit its Interim Administrator, Efiong Akwa.

The commission raised this alarm on Monday.

Our correspondent recalls that the commission had a few days ago raised the alarm that the WhatsApp line of the interim administrator had been hacked.

The commission in the statement added that the telephone numbers of the interim administrator had also been hacked.

The commission urged members of the public to beware of some dubious elements.

The commission, however, on Monday, said that some enemies of the interim administrator have concluded plans to discredit him.

The commission added that the enemies have raised some fake allegations against the interim administrator.

The commission in the statement made available to bioreports on Monday, added that some personalities who do not wish the interim administrator well have sponsored some untrue allegations against the interim administrator.

The statement added that the sponsored allegations were aimed to discredit the interim administrator.

The NDDC management while speaking further added that neither Akwa nor the NDDC management has any hand in any court process

The commission described the publication as a mischievous publication.

NDDC said, “The attention of the executive management of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), has been drawn to a publication in one of the national dailies (not bioreports) of Monday, 22nd August, 2022, entitled: “stakeholders seek sack of NDDC interim boss over alleged plan to extend tenure.

“The story alleged that some persons in cohort with some NDDC staff are employing various means including legal tactics to extend the tenure of the Interim Administration is not only misleading but untrue.”