“Some people want to destroy the ladder they used in climbing to the top” – Yomi Fabiyi writes cryptic post

Popular actor, Yomi Fabiyi has taken to his Instagram page to share a cryptic post seemingly directed at one of his colleagues.

However, it’s unclear who the actor is referring to as he has been enmeshed in different controversial issues in recent times.

It would be recalled that he was caught in the crossfire between convicted actor, Baba Ijesha and comedienne, Princess, after he defended the former.

He was also involved in a domestic crisis with his baby mama, Amarachi Grace, after she accused of him of physically assaulting her while pregnant and demanding sex for movie roles.

Just yesterday, he was accused of falling out with his colleague, Mo Bimpe, because she turned down his demand to sleep with her in exchange for a role.

Mo Bimpe has however debunked the claim and said he didn’t ask her out until they finished the movie they were both working on.

She said when she turned him down, he gave her an option to either date him or become his enemy and she made her choice.

Well, amid all the drama, Yomi took to his Instagram page on Thursday, July 15, to say someone is trying to destroy the ladder they used in climbing to the top and he’s ready to play the person’s ‘game’.

He wrote,

“Hello you say what? I am coming, I am in the library.

It is safe to say some people will want to DESTROY the ladder they use in climbing to the top by all means possible and a handful will still indulge such.

Nothing is as efficacious as Natural Justice. I hate half truth.

Game on.”

See below,