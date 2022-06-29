Home ENTERTAINMENT Some people are wishing my family death — Actor Yul Edochie cries out
ENTERTAINMENT

Some people are wishing my family death — Actor Yul Edochie cries out

by News
2 views
some-people-are-wishing-my-family-death-—-actor-yul-edochie-cries-out

Popular Nollywood Actor, Yul Edochie has taken to his social media page vent over the fact that a lot of people are very angry because he is happy.

According to Yul, the hate some people have for him is so strong that they are wishing his family death. He added that those who are praying for his downfall shall themselves be consumed by downfall.

Here’s what he wrote in his post;

Just seeing someone happy makes a lot of people angry. Very angry o.

Some people are even wishing my family death.

I don’t understand.

See, Me I no dey for ‘God heal my haters’.

If you love me may triple love and blessings follow you, if you pray for my downfall – may downfall consume you.

If my lifestyle wey no concern you dey pain you make e pain you well well.

If you wish my family death, death shall be your portion.

You wish me well it shall be well with you 10 times over. Amen

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

“I have never raised my hand on any...

‘Last Last’ is a heartbreak song – Burna...

“I destroyed my life because of love for...

Actor Yul Edochie dragged over comment on actress...

Blessing Okoro shows off her newly acquired backside...

Update – Dancer, Poco Lee denies acquiring a...

Dancer, Poco Lee acquires a brand new Mercedes...

“This is what God will want” – Singer...

Between actress Uche Ogbodo and a follower who...

“They were my role models” – Actor, Prince...

Leave a Reply