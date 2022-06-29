Some people are wishing my family death — Actor Yul Edochie cries out

Popular Nollywood Actor, Yul Edochie has taken to his social media page vent over the fact that a lot of people are very angry because he is happy.

According to Yul, the hate some people have for him is so strong that they are wishing his family death. He added that those who are praying for his downfall shall themselves be consumed by downfall.

Here’s what he wrote in his post;

Just seeing someone happy makes a lot of people angry. Very angry o.

Some people are even wishing my family death.

I don’t understand.

See, Me I no dey for ‘God heal my haters’.

If you love me may triple love and blessings follow you, if you pray for my downfall – may downfall consume you.

If my lifestyle wey no concern you dey pain you make e pain you well well.

If you wish my family death, death shall be your portion.

You wish me well it shall be well with you 10 times over. Amen