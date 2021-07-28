Home NEWS Some pastors returning to their senses – Charlyboy reacts as Pastor Bakare hits out at Buhari
Maverick entertainer and businessman, Charles Oputa, aka Charlyboy, has reacted to recent statements made by the overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare.

Bakare, during a recent sermon in his church, spoke against the President Mohammadu Buhari-led administration.

The cleric dared Buhari to come after him as he has “done to other dissenting voices in the country.”

Bakare, who was Buhari’s running mate during the 2011 general elections, made it clear he is no longer interested in meeting or having a dialogue with anyone because “this is war”.

He said: “Sovereignty is not in your hand anymore, you are the commander-in-chief of nothing, except the people who put you there. The highest office in the land is the office of the citizen. Nigerians are going to rise and demand their rights.

“I served you, I respected you, I did everything to make it work for you but you turned against me and God has turned against you.”

In reaction, Charlyboy tweeted: “E be like some Pastors der head don dey reset. We are all in the same pot sha.”

