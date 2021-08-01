Some Indians in Nigeria to harvest human parts – Oluwo alleges

Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi, the Oluwo of Iwo, has raised an alarm on the presence of some Indian nationals in Nigeria allegedly moving around to purchase human parts.

The Osun monarch claimed that the foreigners are luring some youths into the alleged crime with as much as N5 million to get human beings for their parts.

Oba Akanbi, who made the revelation at a public function in Abuja, lamented that several youths have allegedly keyed into the heinous crime for the love of money, leading to sudden increase in ritual killings across the country.

The monarch pleaded with parents to keep adequate watch on their children and young ones..

“Ritual killings have become prevalent in Nigeria today and consume more innocent souls than Boko Haram and banditry even in world war one and two.

“The Europeans are not selling their own children but the blacks are doing that in Nigeria now. Ritual killings have reached an alarming stage.

“Indians are now in Nigeria harvesting human parts. Human beings are being sold for N5M and even less and the perpetrators in Nigeria are making as much as N50,000 per day selling parts of their own fellow human beings,” the monarch alleges.

The traditional ruler pleaded with unscrupulous Nigerians allegedly engaging in the heinous crime to have a change of attitude.