some-apartments-in-the-collapsed-florida-condo-split-in-half:-people-in-their-bedrooms-died,-while-people-in-their-living-rooms-had-a-chance

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
A bed can be seen in a split-open apartment as rubble hangs from a partially collapsed building in Surfside north of Miami Beach, on June 24, 2021.

A bed in a split-open apartment at Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida, on June 24, 2021. CHANDAN KHANNA/bioreports via Getty Images

Some apartments in the Florida condo that collapsed split in half, killing or sparing occupants depending on what room they happened to be in, The Washington Post reported.

The Post reported that some apartments broke apart, with the master bedrooms falling.

But the living rooms and kitchens were on the other side and stayed standing, meaning people there could potentially survive.

The Champlain Towers South condo in Surfside collapsed on June 24.

18 people have been confirmed dead, and 145 people are still missing.

Rescuers resumed digging through the rubble, after a brief suspension on Thursday over fears that the parts of the building left standing could collapse onto rescuers.

It’s not yet clear what caused the collapse.

Read the full Washington Post about the collapse and who it affected here.

Read the original article on Insider

